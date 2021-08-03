A Monett man was injured in a single-car accident at 4 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86, about a mile west of Newtonia in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Trenton B. Kluck, 19, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Kluck was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Pineville man was injured in a motorcycle wreck at 8:20 p.m. Monday on Route K, 5 miles east of Pineville in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Cody A. Nelson, 32, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
He was operating a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned when he swerved to avoid another vehicle, the patrol said.
