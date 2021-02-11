A 24-year-old man from Miller was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 96, a mile west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol..
Loguen A. Lewis was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
Lewis was driving an eastbound pickup truck that was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by Aubrey E. Brash, 51, of Lee's Summit, when Brash lost control of his truck on the ice-covered roadway, the patrol said. The collision caused Lewis' truck to leave the roadway and overturn.
• A Miller man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 96, about 6 miles east of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Jeremy L. Samuels, 41, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
Samuels was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
