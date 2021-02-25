A Stella man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 76, a mile east of Rocky Comfort in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Daryl B. Rutherford, 40, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Rutherford was driving an eastbound vehicle that crossed the centerline and struck a westbound pickup truck driven by Ban C. Sang, 38, of Rocky Comfort, the patrol said.
• A Diamond man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on Lime Kiln Road, 7 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Richard A. Bratt, 68, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Bratt was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
