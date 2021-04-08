Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 174, about 8 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Thomas A. Checkett, 85, of Mount Vernon, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora, and Kimberly A. Clay, 45, of Purdy, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital. Injuries of both were characterized as minor.
Chekett was driving a northbound vehicle that pulled into the path of Clay's westbound vehicle, the patrol said.
