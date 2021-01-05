Two people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck at 5:50 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 39, about 5 miles north of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Kristina K. Widmer, 33, of Lamar, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries, the state patrol said. Sherry L. Rose, 56, of Greenfield, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Allen G. Rose, 63, also of Greenfield, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.
Widmer was driving a westbound car that collided with a pickup truck driven by David L. Kropf, 25, of Everton, when Kropf pulled into Widmer's path, the patrol said. Widmer's car then struck the Roses' southbound Jeep Renegade, the patrol said.
