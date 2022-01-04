Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7 p.m. Monday on Gateway Drive, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Benjamin Wethey, 29, of Miami, Oklahoma, and a passenger in the second vehicle, Marissa D. Foley, 31, of Neosho, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The other driver, Linda E. Foley, 68, and a baby boy and 10-year-old boy in her vehicle, also were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries, the patrol said.
Foley's Dodge Journey was pulling onto the roadway from the shoulder headed south when Wethey's Hyundai Sonata ran into her vehicle from behind, the patrol said.
