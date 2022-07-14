Two Oklahoma residents sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash at 9:35 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 86, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Teresa M. Self, 61, of Grove, Oklahoma, and her passenger, Dusty C. Willcoxson, 40, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, were taken to Grove Memorial Hospital in Grove.
Their northbound Honda Ridgeline was struck in the rear by a semitruck driven by Titus S. Carnagey, 35, of Granby, causing the Ridgeline to hit a northbound car driven by Bret A. Hicks, 46, of Walnut Grove, the patrol said.
