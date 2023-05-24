Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tyler M. Duncan, 28, of Neosho, and Lyndsay C. Moriarty, 45, of Joplin, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Both drivers were southbound when Duncan's pickup truck struck the rear of Moriarty's car, the patrol said.
