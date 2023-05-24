Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tyler M. Duncan, 28, of Neosho, and Lyndsay C. Moriarty, 45, of Joplin, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.

Both drivers were southbound when Duncan's pickup truck struck the rear of Moriarty's car, the patrol said.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.