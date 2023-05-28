A Tennessee man was injured in a motorcycle crash shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 97 about 5 miles north of Wheaton in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Stanley Lane, 66, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was treated for minor injuries at Cox Monett Hospital.
According to the patrol, Lane attempted a right-hand turn at Route T and the westbound cycle overturned.
• An Arkansas woman was injured in a motorcycle crash at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway 59, about 2 miles south of Lanagan in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Christina Coenen, 54, of Rogers, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
She was a passenger on a northbound motorcycle driven by Juan Garcia, 45, of Rogers. The motorcycle ran off the road on a curve and overturned, according to the patrol.
