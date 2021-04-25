Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m. Sunday at Route P and Eland Road, 3 miles of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sheila M. Hampshire, 29, of Joplin, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. Diane L. Williams, 58, of Battlefield, was taken to Mercy with minor injuries.
The patrol said Hampshire's eastbound vehicle pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Douglas W. Williams, 57, of Battlefield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.