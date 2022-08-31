A Sheldon resident was injured injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Route BB, about 10 miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Malinda K. Starbuck, 60, was taken by ambulance to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• A man from Liberal was injured in a motorcycle crash at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday on Route K, 4 miles north of Liberal in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Marcus D. Wolf, 30, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was riding a southbound motorcycle that struck a deer in the roadway and overturned, the patrol said.
