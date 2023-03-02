The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed one felony domestic assault case Thursday while a judge dismissed a second case after listening to testimony at a preliminary hearing.
The prosecutor's office announced prior to a scheduled preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court for Jayson W. Seitz that the state was dismissing the charge of second-degree domestic assault that he was facing due to a lack of cooperation on the part of his girlfriend.
Seitz, 21, of Joplin, was arrested Dec. 11 after an argument with his girlfriend during which he threw her out of his house and then chased her down and choked her before dragging her back into the residence by her hair and choked her a second time until she lost consciousness and had to be taken to a hospital, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Judge Joseph Hensley dismissed a second-degree domestic assault count on Quincy E. Richards after hearing the defendant's girlfriend testify how the had put his hands to her neck during an argument Dec. 28 at their residence on North Street in Joplin.
"It felt like I couldn't breathe," she told the court, but denied that it hurt or left her with any bruises or injuries.
Lacking any showing that the defendant knowingly or recklessly caused serious physical injury to his girlfriend, the judge said he did not see how the defendant's behavior met the statutory requirements for a felony domestic assault count.
