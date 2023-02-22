Arson is suspected in a fire Tuesday morning inside an apartment building on Joplin's north side.
Joplin firefighters responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a report of smoke at the back of a two-story apartment building at 417 W. A St.
Police Capt. William Davis confirmed that the fire was being investigated as a case of arson. The building contains three apartments.
It was the second residential fire in Joplin in four days where arson is suspected. A fire at 2:17 a.m. Saturday at a newly constructed, unoccupied home at 1510 S. Sergeant Ave. also is believed to have been intentionally set, Davis said.
Firefighters encountered heavy fire at the back of the single-story residence. The fire, which started at the back of the structure, spread into the attic before firefighters were able to get it put out.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
