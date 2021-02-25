COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two Joplin men whose bodies were recovered Wednesday from a strip mining pit pond northwest of Columbus are believed to have fallen through ice and drowned while fishing.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that autopsies have been ordered in the death of Robert Sleep, 70, and Stephen LeMasters, 71, even though their deaths are believed to have been accidental and no foul play is suspected. The autopsies will be performed at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas.
Cherokee County authorities began looking for the two men Tuesday night after their families reported that they had not returned home from a day of fishing. A deputy located their vehicle about 1 a.m. Wednesday on Mined Wildlife Land #40, near Northwest 70th and Star Valley roads. Their bodies were found in the waters of a nearby strip mining pit.
