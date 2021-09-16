Two Joplin men were injured Wednesday night when the bicycles they were riding along River Road were struck by a car, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gregory Wall, 55, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, and Steven L. Mahuren, 60, was taken to Freeman Hospital West, both with serious injuries.
They were eastbound on bicycles when a westbound car driven by a 17-year-old girl from Joplin turned into their lane and struck their bikes. Both men were thrown from their bikes, the patrol said.
Authorities did not name the girl, citing her age.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.