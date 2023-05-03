Two 19-year-old Joplin residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Interstate 49 business loop a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Hunter T. Temple, and his passenger, Hayley D. Ridgway, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.

Their northbound car ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.