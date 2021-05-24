A Joplin man and child were killed in a single-vehicle accident at 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Route NN, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, James I. Uitts, 50, and his passenger, an 8-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene by a Newton County deputy coroner, the state patrol said. The boy's name was withheld on the patrol's report due to his status as a juvenile.
Their bodies were taken to Parker Mortuary in Joplin, according to the patrol.
Their southbound Dodge Grand Caravan ran off the road, struck a ditch and a telephone pole, overturned and crashed into some trees, the patrol said.
