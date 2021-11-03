Both drivers were killed and three passengers seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 37 at Purdy in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Taylor B. McGlothlin, 18, of Monett, and Maria C. Haros, 33, of Cassville, were pronounced dead at the scene by a Barry County deputy coroner, the state patrol said.
Flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries were a 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car Haros was driving, and Katlyn P. Rose, 20, of Cassville, who was a passenger in the car McGlothlin was driving, the patrol said. A second passenger in McGlothlin's car, Katia R. Knott, 21, of Cassville, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, the patrol said. The name of the injured boy was not released due his status as a juvenile.
McGlothlin's northbound car crossed the centerline and struck Haros' southbound car, the patrol said.
• A Golden City man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 160 at Church Street in Golden City, the state patrol said.
Michael S. Wilken, 20, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
Wilken was a passenger on a northbound ATV operated by John R. Spears, 31, of Golden City, that was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by Jason L. Brown, 27, of Lamar, when Spears failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said. Both Spears and Wilken were thrown from the ATV.
