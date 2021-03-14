A Golden City resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 4:20 p.m. Saturday on Route N, about 5 miles south of Golden City in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Theresa Burton, 58, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the eastbound vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, went airborne and then ran off the left side of the road.
• A Carthage resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 4:25 a.m. Saturday on Highway 96, about 3 miles northwest of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Madison Shores, 22, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the eastbound car ran off the road and hit a steel culvert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.