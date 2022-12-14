A Cassville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 37 at Farm Road 2200, about a mile south of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Janis S. Pyles, 71, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.

She was driving a southbound car that collided with a pickup truck driven by Clifford D. Dutton, 54, of Rogers, when Dutton backed out of a ditch that he had entered attempting to make a turn that he had missed, the patrol said.

• A resident of Liberal was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles north of Liberal in Barton County, according to the state patrol.

Billy L. Carpenter, 79, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.

Carpenter was driving a northbound vehicle that was struck by a northbound semitruck operated by James A. Schultz, 58, of Neosho, as Carpenter was making a left turn into a private driveway, the patrol said.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.