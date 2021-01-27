A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday on Route HH, 4 miles south of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Caitlin D. Myers, 22, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that slid off the road and into a ditch, the patrol said.
• A Noel woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49 at Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Hamdi H. Mohamed, 26, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that struck a bridge rail and a guardrail when she lost control on an ice-covered bridge, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.