A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60 at Route CC in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Freddie L. Bartmess, 74, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound pickup truck and failed to stop for a flashing red signal, pulling into the path of a westbound semitruck operated by Brandon A. Pennington, 37, of Monett, according to the patrol.
• An Arkansas woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 90, about 2 miles east of Noel in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Karen R. Breyer, 86, of Bella Vista, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a sign, the patrol said.
