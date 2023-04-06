An Asbury man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on Maple Road at Route KK in Waco, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brian L. Neale, 53, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Neale was driving a westbound car that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho teen was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, a mile west of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
The 17-year-old girl, whose name was not released due to her status as a juvenile, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that was struck in the rear by a pickup truck driven by Gavin G. Edwards, 36, of Neosho, when she stopped to make a left turn, the patrol said.
