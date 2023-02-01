A Cassville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday on Farm Road 2180, a half-mile southeast of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Amanda L. Bowen, 39, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound pickup truck driven by Justin M. Bowen, 40, also of Cassville, that was struck by a westbound car driven by Vincent P. Rawlings, 32, of Cassville, when Rawlings' vehicle skidded on the ice-covered roadway, the patrol said.
• An Aurora resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 2170, about 4 miles north of Verona in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Susan L. Garcia, 48, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off a snow-covered road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
