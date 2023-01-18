A Willard man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 5 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kelly R. Smith, 48, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Smith was operating a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road, entered a rest area and struck a parked semitruck and trailer, the patrol said.
• A woman from Republic was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 37 at Cassville in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Rebecca L. Lynch, 52, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
Lynch was driving an eastbound car and failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, pulling into the path of a southbound semitruck driven by Larry D. Lyons, 49, of Exeter, the patrol said.
