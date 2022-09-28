A Neosho teen was injured in a single-car crash at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on Elder Road, 4 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Stella woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Route KK, 6 miles west of Seligman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Kelli L. Brennand, 20, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
