A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on North Wood Street, a mile east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Judith K. Trimble, 75, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that overturned when she lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road, the patrol said.
• A Pineville man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday on Bear Hollow Road, 2 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Brian H. Johnson, 44, was taken to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with serious injuries.
Johnson was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road on a curve and struck a tree, the patrol said.
