A Bois D'Arc resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:40 p.m. Sunday on Route O, less than 4 miles south of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Versalee A. Brown, 37, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
Brown was a passenger in a southbound pickup truck driven by Michael L. Baum, 60, of Bois D'Arc, that struck a cow in the roadway, the patrol said.
• A Neosho teen was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Hereford Road, about 2 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
The 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
He was driving a southbound car that ran off the road, striking a fence and several trees, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.