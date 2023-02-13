Two residents of Purdy were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Farm Road 1095, about 2 miles northeast of Purdy in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Kimberly A. Clay, 46, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries. A passenger, Terry R. Clay, 59, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Their southbound car ran off the road and struck a tree when Kimberly Clay apparently suffered a medical issue, the patrol said.
