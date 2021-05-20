Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, about 2 miles north of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Leah M. Benner, 34, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Her passenger, Christopher J. Dunn, 36, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries, the patrol said.
Their northbound car ran off the road and struck several trees, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.