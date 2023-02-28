Both drivers were injured in the crash of semitruck with a car at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on Route H, 5 miles southeast of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Abby Vang, 38, of Fairview, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. Eathen L. Allen, 24, of Stella, was taken Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The state patrol said Vang's car was westbound when she failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of Allen's southbound semitruck.
