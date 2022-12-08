A woman and a boy from Purdy were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 1070, about 2 miles south of Monett in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Carol A. Stockton, 65, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle, a 6-year-old boy, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
Stockton was driving a northbound car that was struck head-on by a southbound vehicle driven by a 17-yerar-old boy from Purdy that crossed the centerline, the patrol said. The second driver's name was not released due to his age.
