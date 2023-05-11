Two convicted sex offenders waived preliminary hearings Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges that they violated the state's sex offender registration law.
George H. Brodhurst, 41, a homeless man who had registered with the sheriff's office as residing at Watered Gardens, 531 S. Kentucky Ave. in Joplin, was arrested on the charge Feb. 20 after a police officer who arrested him on a warrant learned that he was no longer living there.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Brodhurst's initial appearance in a trial division for July 10.
In a separate case, Donald R. Annis, 54, was arrested when a Jasper County sheriff's deputy purportedly learned that he was no longer residing at his registered address on West Seventh Street in Webb City.
Annis also was ordered to make an initial appearance in a trial division on July 10.
