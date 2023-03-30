Two convicted sex offenders living in Joplin waived preliminary hearings this week on charges that they violated the state's sex offender registration law.
David K. Dunbar, 68, waived his hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on the felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Dunbar, who moved to Joplin from Arizona, where he has a conviction for indecency with a 7-year-old child, purportedly became angry Feb. 23 while registering at the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and walked out before completing the registration, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
On March 2, an investigator went to the address on Sergeant Avenue that he had listed on the incomplete paperwork to see if he was indeed residing there, and Dunbar purportedly ran and hid at a neighbor's house. He was found and arrested for failing to complete his registration within the period prescribed by law.
Justin D. Collins, 29, waived his hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of the offense and was ordered to stand trial.
Collins was convicted in 2009 in Jasper County of statutory rape of a 15-year-old.
A probable-cause affidavit states that during an investigator's Feb. 14 compliance check of the address he had provided the sheriff's office, he consented to a search of his phone, which turned up a social media account that he had not provided with his registration. The investigator also learned that Collins had actually been staying at an address in Springfield, according to the affidavit.
