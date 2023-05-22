COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two suspects remain in custody at the Cherokee County Jail on charges stemming from the burglary of a home May 16 in Riverton.
Cade Ulery, 28, of Asbury, Missouri, and Sara Ray, 40, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, were arrested by Cherokee County deputies responding to a report of a burglary about noon on the day in question. The sheriff's office said in a news release Monday that they were stopped in the neighborhood in possession of jewelry taken in the break-in.
Ulery and Ray are facing both burglary and theft charges.
