Joplin police say they caught two suspects early Friday morning in the act of cutting a catalytic converter out of a vehicle inside a wrecker service tow yard.
Officers responding to a call at 4:18 a.m. reporting suspicious activity taking place at Comer's Wrecker Service, 1204 S. Illinois Ave., located two men inside a secured area of the business and detained them with the assistance of a police dog. Capt. Will Davis said an investigation determined that the suspects had gained entry to the tow yard by cutting a lock on a gate and then used a floor jack to lift a vehicle in the yard to begin removing its catalytic converter with the use of a reciprocating saw.
Destry E. Slaughter, 37, of Goodman, and Patrick D. Henry, 40, of Exeter, were taken into custody and charged with a felony count of possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor counts of trespassing, tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage.
