COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Joplin man and Webb City woman were taken into custody Saturday night at a vacant residence near Galena that had been broken into earlier in the week.
Ronal B. Smith, 37, and Andria R. Cafferty, 29, remained in custody Monday at the Cherokee County Jail on burglary and drug charges, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Smith is facing two counts of trespassing in addition to counts of burglary and possession of methamphetamine, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cafferty was charged with burglary and possession of meth, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.
