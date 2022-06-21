An Ozark man received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on Route W, 2 miles west of Butterfield in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One driver, Jason R. Manning, 52, transported himself to get treatment of his injuries.
The other driver, Kelli D. Beuterbaugh, 40, of Exeter, was uninjured.
The patrol reported that Beuterbaugh was northbound and struck the westbound Manning vehicle at an intersection.
• A Canadian man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44, 3 miles east of Fidelity, the state patrol said.
Sohan S. Banwait, 66, of Mississauga, Canada, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol reported that Banwait's vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a post and a utility pole, then overturned and struck a fence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.