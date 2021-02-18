Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:20 a.m. Thursday on Raccoon Road, a mile southwest of Granby in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Granby, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Stark City, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Their northbound pickup truck ran off the road and struck a mailbox and a utility pole, the patrol said.
