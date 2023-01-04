Two teens from Nevada were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday on Route BB in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver and a passenger, both 16-year-old girls, were taken by ambulance to the Nevada Regional Medical Center following the accident 3 miles south of Nevada. The driver's injuries were listed as minor and the passenger's as moderate. Their names were not released by the patrol due to their status as juveniles.
The patrol said their northbound car ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
