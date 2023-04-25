MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Mount Vernon woman and a man from Aurora waived preliminary hearings recently in separate child abuse cases and were ordered to stand trial.
Ashley M. Estes, 30, waived a hearing April 17 in Lawrence County Circuit Court on felony counts of child abuse and child endangerment, and Associate Judge Don Trotter set her initial appearance in a trial division for May 9.
A probable-cause affidavit written by a Mount Vernon police officer states that Estes has been abusive to her daughter and created unsafe living conditions in their home. The affidavit indicates that the charges are based on disclosures the daughter made to child abuse investigators as well as information obtained from relatives and the defendant's own writings in a journal.
Edwin T. Armour, 45, waived a hearing April 17 on a count of felony child abuse and also was given the May 9 date by Trotter for an initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Armour is accused of striking his 15-year-old stepson in the face multiple times during a disturbance March 5 at their residence in Aurora. A probable-cause affidavit states that Armour was intoxicated and uncooperative when police were called to the scene.
