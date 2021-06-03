Three people from Carl Junction were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 171 at Fir Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Drivers Tabitha R. Machart-Forcier, 24, and Charyl A. Snyder, 49, and Snyder's passenger, Robert O. Snyder, 59, were taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Machart-Forcier was driving a northbound vehicle and attempting to make a left turn when her vehicle collided with the Snyders' southbound pickup truck, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.