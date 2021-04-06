COLUMBUS, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody following a reported home-invasion assault Monday night in northeast Cherokee County.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said a homeowner's report of having been robbed and assaulted led to the eventual arrest of three suspects at a residence in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Taken into custody with the assistance of Crawford County authorities and transported to the Cherokee County Jail were Miles Marsh, 51, and Bryce Pope, 19, both of Weir, and Sahra Dawn Uber, 39, of Pittsburg.
The three were being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, property damage and interference with law enforcement, with their bonds set at $58,000 each, according to the sheriff's office.
