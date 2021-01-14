Three defendants waived preliminary hearings Thursday in felony domestic assault cases in Jasper County Circuit Court and were ordered to stand trial.
Brandon K. Smith, 36, of Carthage, waived a hearing on charges of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division set for Feb. 22.
The charges stem from an incident April 22 when Smith purportedly became upset with his girlfriend and accused her of letting people into their house who he thought might have stolen a dagger of his, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The girlfriend told police that Smith sleeps with knives in the bed and that she had moved them onto the floor the previous night after he fell asleep. She went into the bedroom to retrieve the dagger he thought was missing, shutting herself in the room out of fear of him and sliding the dagger under the door so he could see it was not missing.
The affidavit alleges that he beat on the door until she opened it and he pinned her up against it while waving a machete around. He then made her pray he would not cut her with it before walking away into their living room, according to the affidavit. The document states that he later suggested they go get something to drink at a store, where she was able to tell a clerk of her situation and have police summoned.
John M. Mathis, 38, of Alba, waived a hearing on charges of second-degree domestic assault and child abuse. The judge also set his initial appearance in a trial division for Feb. 22.
Mathis is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and his daughter the night of Oct. 11 at their residence in Alba. A probable-cause affidavit states that Mathis got into an argument with the girlfriend, grabbed her by her hair and pulled her our of their vehicle. He hit her in the face with his fist and was on top of her holding her down by her throat when his daughter started hitting him in the back with a baseball bat to try to get him off. He then allegedly hit his daughter with a fist.
Gabriel Tovar, 32, of Joplin, waived a hearing on a count of second-degree domestic assault and was ordered to stand trial with an initial appearance in a trial division on Feb. 3.
Tovar is accused of fracturing three of his wife's ribs during a domestic disturbance Jan. 25, 2019. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that she was lying on a bed when he got on top of her and began taunting her by poking her in the face with a finger. She hit him to try to get him to stop, and he punched her twice in the ear, according to the affidavit. He then purportedly left the room but soon returned and punched her three times more in her side.
