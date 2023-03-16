Associate Judge Joseph Hensley ordered three defendants to stand trial Thursday following preliminary hearings in separate felony assault cases, including a vehicular assault on West Seventh Street in Joplin.
The judge decided at the conclusion of the first hearing that there was probable cause for Shiania M. Hartman, 23, of Carthage, to stand trial on two counts of second-degree assault.
Parker LaTurner testified that he was operating a motorcycle Aug. 29 on West Seventh Street near Pearl Avenue with a passenger when the driver of a Kia Rio behind him became angry and started honking her horn before attempting to go around him in an oncoming traffic lane and striking his bike as she went past.
LaTurner said the collision caused his bike to spill and injured both him and his passenger, Kat Nowlin. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head injury as well as scrapes and bruises, he told the court.
Police Officer Dalton Farmer testified that a witness provided information as to where the fleeing vehicle went and he was able to locate the vehicle at a business on East 32nd Street where the defendant worked. Damage to the front passenger-side fender of Hartman's car matched up with the victim and witness accounts of what happened, he said.
At a separate hearing, the judge ordered Ryan L. Huckaby, 37, of Joplin, to stand trial on a count of first-degree assault in connection with a confrontation with Harvey Bond on July 13 in Webb City.
Bond told the court that he got into an argument with his girlfriend, who is Huckaby's ex-wife, and that when Huckaby heard about it, he came to his home in Webb City. He said he went out to meet him, expecting something like a shouting and shoving match, but was knocked out.
The blow not only knocked him out but also broke his jaw and knocked out some teeth, Bond told the court. On cross-examination by defense attorney Jay O'Donnell, Bond acknowledged having a prior conviction himself for assault but denied having been in any other fights with anyone other than his brother.
In a third case, the judge ruled that there was probable cause for Justin M. Lucas, 29, of Webb City, to stand trial on counts of second-degree assault and first-degree stalking. The defendant also faces a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order in the case.
Ty Donham testified that Lucas jumped and beat him with a crowbar Dec. 1 when, as the operator of a mobile auto mechanic business, he answered a call for service.
Donham told the court that Lucas, his former boss, had been harassing him with phone calls threatening both him and his family and following him about town prior to the assault, all because he had quit his business and opened up a similar service of his own.
He said when he arrived at the location where the caller was supposed to be having car trouble, Lucas and the defendant's brother jumped him, with the brother punching him and the defendant hitting him twice with the crowbar.
Donham testified that he suffered a lip injury in the attack for which he was treated at a hospital. He testified that he had recordings of the phone calls Lucas had made as well as video recordings of Lucas stalking him. He said he had obtained a protection order against him that was current at the time of the assault.
An initial appearance by Lucas in a trial division was set for April 16. Dates for the initial appearances of Hartman and Huckaby in the upper division of the court had not been set by the end of the day Thursday, according to electronic court records.
