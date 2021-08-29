A Reeds resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 3:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 266 in Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dewey C. Ellerbee, 40, a passenger in a westbound pickup truck, was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported the westbound truck operated by an unknown driver ran off the road, hit a bridge railing and overturned.
• Two area residents were injured in a two-vehicle wreck about 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 171 at Waco in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Kaston Juda, 26, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Payten A. Wiatrak, 20, of Carthage, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol reported the southbound Juda vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the northbound Wiatrak vehicle head-on.
