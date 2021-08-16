Two Stella residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:40 p.m. Sunday on Route H, 5 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A passenger, Tajerika N. Puckett, 19, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. The driver, Michael B. Puckett, 21, was taken to the same hospital by private vehicle for treatment of minor injuries.
Their southbound pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 5:13 p.m. Sunday on Mulberry Road, about 100 yards west of Neosho city limits, the state patrol said.
Jimmy C. Lauderdale, 70, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that pulled out from a stop at a stop sign and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Ashley D. Crane, 37, of Neosho, who was making a left turn at the intersection, the patrol said.
