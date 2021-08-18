A Neosho woman was injured in a motorcycle accident at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86, about 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kyli N. Senter, 29, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She lost control of a southbound motorcycle and was thrown off the bike, the patrol said.
• Two teenagers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 59, about 2 miles north of Goodman in Newton County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Angela R. Gannan, 18, of Goodman, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries. The other driver, a 16-year-old boy from Neosho, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, was taken by private vehicle to an urgent care clinic in Neosho with minor injuries.
Gannan was driving a southbound car that was stopped to make a left turn when the car the juvenile was driving ran into her vehicle from behind, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.