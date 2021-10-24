Three area residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 6 p.m. Saturday on Highway 76, about 2 miles south of Longview in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Seth A. Duvall, 63, of Pineville, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. An unnamed 15-year-old passenger in an eastbound pickup truck was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital Neosho, while 18-year-old passenger Courtney A. Keaton, of Anderson, went to Mercy Hospital Joplin. Injuries to both teens were termed minor.
According to the patrol, the unnamed 16-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle failed to yield at an intersection and collided head-on with the southbound Duvall vehicle.
