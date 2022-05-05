Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 59, a mile north of Noel in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Aubrey N. Buchanan, 24, of Joplin, and her passengers, Brenda C. Hernandes, 27, and a 7-year-old girl, were injured, the state patrol said.
Hernandes was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. Buchanan and the girl were taken by ambulance to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Their northbound car was struck head-on by a southbound pickup truck driven by Thomas E. Grimes, 24, of Noel, when Grimes' truck crossed the centerline, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.